Army flags off motorcycle expedition to mark 25th anniversary of Kargil war victory

Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) The Army on Monday flagged off the final phase of a D-5 motorcycle expedition to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

The expedition, comprising five officers, four JCOs and 17 soldiers including women riders from the Corps of Military Police, was flagged off from the National War Memorial in Delhi on June 26 for the final phase of the journey culminating at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

"In a poignant tribute to the valour and sacrifice of heroes who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War, the Indian Army has embarked on a pan India D-5 Motorcycle Expedition to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Indian victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999," a defence spokesperson said in a statement here.

He said the expedition, which reached here on Saturday, was flagged off for onward journey on Monday.

The pan India expedition has covered 10,000 km on five different routes commencing from Dhanushkodi, Dwarka, Dinjan, Delhi and converging at Drass, the spokesperson said.

He said the rally aims to pay homage to the Indian Army's bravehearts who brought victory in the Kargil war. "Riding with a sense of purpose, the motorcycle rally will move through challenging terrain, echoing the spirit and determination displayed by the Indian Army on the battlefield," he added.

The expedition is organised by the Artillery Directorate. The Regiment of Artillery played a pivotal role during the Kargil War by providing accurate and effective firepower.