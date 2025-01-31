Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch; two LeT terrorists killed

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Two heavily armed terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight as Army troops scuttled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Khari Karmara area of the Poonch district on Thursday and a massive search operation was underway when the last reports were received this afternoon, they said.

"Terrorist movement was detected last night at the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense and heavy firefight," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The Army said the operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores, it said.

General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Udhampur-based Northern Command Lt Gen M V Sachindra Kumar complimented the White Knight Corps for their swift action and precise execution in neutralising two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores in Poonch.

"The Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Jammu (and) Kashmir terror-free," the Army commander said on X.

Officials said the bodies of both the terrorists were recovered from the scene of the gunfight and preliminary investigation revealed that they were affiliated with the proscribed LeT outfit.

Three AK assault rifles and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists, the officials said, adding the identity of the deceased was not known immediately but they are believed to be Pakistani nationals.