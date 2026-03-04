Army foils terrorists' infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu (PTI): Army troops on Wednesday scuttled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said.

The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, prompting the army to open fire, the officials said.

The army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps confirmed that an infiltration attempt by the terrorists from across the border had been foiled.

"Acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali, along the LoC during early hours of March 4.

"Responding with decisive force and showcasing superior tactical execution, alert troops of White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, foiling the infiltration attempt and denying any breach of the LoC. The enemy's designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action," it said in a post on X.

Officials said it was not immediately clear whether any terrorist was hit in the firing.

A massive search operation has been launched, with reinforcements inducted to clear the area of any terrorist presence.

"Own troops have been reoriented to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert remain in force across the sector," the army said, adding, "the wall stands vigilant – every infiltration bid will fail."

On February 19-20, army troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, leading to the seizure of some arms and ammunition.