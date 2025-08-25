Army gives artificial limbs to 24 persons with disabilities along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) Army on Monday provided artificial limbs to 24 persons with disabilities along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, many of the beneficiaries were able to walk and stand for the first time in years. A comprehensive medical camp was also organised, that saw the participation of 179 villagers, including women and children at the Army's Balnoi base.

The initiative was aimed at uplifting and supporting the border population of Balnoi, Sagra, Dabraj, Mankote, and adjoining villages, especially to the persons and children with disabilities, he added.

These border villages, due to their geographical isolation and proximity to the LoC, often face difficulties in accessing regular healthcare and rehabilitation facilities, he said, adding that the Army, through this initiative, once again demonstrated its commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of the region.

He further said the heartwarming sight of beneficiaries taking confident steps with their new prosthetics filled the atmosphere with hope and joy.

The camp provided general health check-ups by a dedicated team of medical professionals, distribution of essential medicines, and guidance on preventive healthcare practices, the spokesperson said.

The Tehsil officer from the Department of Social Welfare, accompanied by his team, attended the camp and extended valuable assistance. The officers carried out necessary documentation to facilitate monthly pensions for persons with disabilities, ensuring long-term welfare support for them, he said.

The spokesperson also said the collaborative effort between the Army and the civil administration highlighted the spirit of inclusive development in the border areas.

By reaching out to the most marginalised sections of the society, the Balnoi Battalion is not only providing healthcare but also strengthening the bond of trust and harmony between the armed forces and local communities, he said.

He said the artificial limbs distribution and medical camp stands as a testament to the Army's mission of ensuring inclusive growth, welfare, and humanitarian support in the border belt.

The Balnoi Battalion has reiterated its pledge to continue such endeavours in the future and create lasting impacts on the lives of people living in the shadow of the LoC, he said.