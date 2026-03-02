Army GOC directs all ranks to remain alert, proactive during visit to J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Days after security forces eliminated three Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in an encounter in Kishtwar district, a senior army officer on Monday directed all ranks to remain alert, proactive and mission-focused.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra passed the directions while reviewing the security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the hilly district, the army said.

He was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta) Maj Gen Ajai Singh Dabas who recently took over the command from Maj Gen A P S Bal.

"…the GOC lauded Delta Force for their unwavering dedication, sharp operational focus and steadfast commitment to duty. He directed all ranks to remain alert, proactive and mission-focused, and to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in every action," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists including self-styled commander Saifullah were killed in a day-long operation in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on February 22.

Saifullah had escaped over a dozen encounters in the past one year during various operations in the high-altitude areas.

"In the hinterland, vigilance is victory; firm resolve, proactive dominance and relentless action will secure lasting peace and stability," the army said in the post.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their crackdown to identify and apprehend the overground workers (OGWs) who allegedly provided logistical and material support to Saifullah and his group, enabling them to remain active and evade security forces in the higher reaches over the past couple of years.

Officials said that multiple teams have been constituted to track down suspects believed to have facilitated the movement of the group by arranging food supplies, shelter, communication channels and financial assistance.

Police maintained that action will be taken against anyone found involved in providing direct or indirect support to terrorists, reiterating their commitment to curb militancy and ensure lasting peace in the region. PTI TAS PRK