Army has increased operational footprint in Jammu region: Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) The Army has increased its operational footprint in the Jammu region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range, a senior officer said on Saturday.
The Army is playing a pivotal role in military-civilian coordination in creating a stable environment in the region, the officer said.
The officer emphasised that the Army will continue its efforts to promote peace, security, and development in this region.
"In recent times, the Indian Army has significantly enhanced its operational capabilities. We have strengthened our patrols and posts, even in the highest mountains and ridges. This progress has been made possible thanks to your unwavering support," said General Officer Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva.
Lt Gen Sachdeva visited Rajouri to strengthen civilian-military ties by taking parting part in a 'Kaumi Ekta meet' which aims to recognise the role of local communities and veterans in maintaining peace and stability in the region.
He said that new posts have been set up in upper reaches and movement of security forces at night have been increased in a bid to improve security and peace in the region.
"Helicopters, UAVs and several types of sensors are being used as a part of technology to ensure peace", he said.
During the visit, Lt Gen Sachdeva praised the synergy between the civilian population and security forces, particularly in the sensitive border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
Lt Gen Sachdeva commended the Ace of Spades Division for its critical role in fostering trust through welfare programmes and engaging local communities.
The Corps Commander also participated in the Mendhar Cricket Premier League (MCPL) felicitation ceremony. He emphasised the importance of such events in channelling energy positively and promoting community harmony. PTI AB SKY SKY