Army holds exercise to strengthen cooperation with civil authorities in Assam, Manipur

Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) The Indian Army on Wednesday said it organised an exercise between military and civil officials of Assam and Manipur to foster efficient cooperation, cohesion and mutual understanding.

'Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025' was kick-started at Laipuli in Tinsukia district of Assam, a statement said.

"This military-civil integration exercise aims at fostering synergy between security forces, government departments and civil institutions to address the region's complex challenges through a unified and coordinated approach," it said.

The inaugural session witnessed participation from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Tinsukia district administration, Assam Police, intelligence agencies, NDRF, SDRF, medical officials, BRO and GREF, railways, educational institutions and security officials from OIL India, IOC and Coal India, along with the press.

"A similar exercise is being undertaken in Manipur from August 20-30, which will include aspects of disaster management, healthcare, education, PWD, Forest Department, narcotics, irrigation, road safety, employment opportunities in armed forces, sports, coordination amongst the state police, Army and paramilitary forces along with the infrastructure development," it said.

The statement said the 10-day exercise aims to take concrete steps towards achieving an improved state of readiness, supported by unhindered channels of communication and refined standard operating procedures through practical rehearsals.

"Most importantly, Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025 seeks to further strengthen the bond of trust between the people of Upper Assam and Manipur, and the institutions that serve them, thereby contributing towards preparedness for security challenges, development towards nation building and reinforcing national integration," it added. PTI TR TR SOM