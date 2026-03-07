Army holds 'synergy' conference with ITBP, BSF at Northern Command headquarters in J-K

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) The Army's Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Saturday hosted a "synergy" conference with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to enhance coordination in view of the evolving security landscape, officials said.

The conference, under the leadership of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, focused on sharing insights into the operational construct, aligning strategies and capabilities to surmount emerging security challenges, they said.

"Enhancing synergy for national security – HQ (Headquarter) Northern Command hosted a synergy conference to enhance coordination with ITBP and BSF," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

"The forum deliberated on the evolving security landscape and focused on sharing insights into the operational construct, aligning strategies and capabilities to surmount emerging security challenges," it said.

The Army said Lt Gen Sharma interacted with the participants, commending them for their dedicated and resolute approach during operations.

“The delibrations reinforced the spirit of synergy and trust strengthening the collective resolve towards a safer and stronger nation,” it said.

An equipment display was also organised at the venue to showcase emerging technologies inducted by the forces as part of efforts to remain future-ready, it said. PTI TAS RHL