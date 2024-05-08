Army honours young achievers of Manipur

Imphal, May 8 (PTI) Spear Corps of the Indian Army felicitated outstanding young achievers of the Manipur Super 50 programme in an event held in Bishnupur, according to an army statement on Wednesday.

Super 50 is a coaching programme for students preparing for NEET and JEE undertaken by the army and National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO).

Those felicitated included six students from the Manipur Super 50 classes who successfully cleared the JEE Mains 2024 in addition to four local Wushu players who achieved accolades at the state and national levels.

Another Wushu player Thomas Singh from Thanga in Bishnupur district, who displayed remarkable resilience after overcoming an accident during the Wushu Championships in February, was also acknowledged for his fighting spirit and determination.

"The felicitation ceremony underscored the Indian Army's commitment to empowering and motivating the youths of Bishnupur," the statement read.

Indian Army is proud to support any such endeavour and will always foster young talents in various fields, it said. PTI COR NN