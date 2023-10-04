Army Hospital (R&R) achieves milestone in number of cochlear implants procedures

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A top hospital of the Army in Delhi has conducted 50 bilateral simultaneous cochlear implant procedures in the past 18 months, becoming the only government hospital across the country to accomplish this milestone, according to the defence ministry.

Advertisment

The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) is located in the Delhi Cantonment area.

“The Department of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) at the Army Hospital (R&R) in the Delhi Cantonment has conducted 50 bilateral simultaneous cochlear implants in the last 18 months, becoming the only government hospital across the country to accomplish these many successful implants," the defence ministry said in a statement.

A cochlear implant is a sophisticated medical device which enables patients with disabilities to come into the mainstream by making them hear through it.

Advertisment

“The cost of the equipment has always been a concern, making its outreach limited. Children get only one cochlear implant in most of the government-funded programmes. The benefit of hearing in both ears far outweighs the cost involved and the Armed Forces Medical Services were quick to realise this," the statement said.

In March 2022, the policy for cochlear implants for such patients in the armed forces was revised and simultaneous bilateral (in both ears) implants were included. This was the “first policy” in the country bringing medical standards at par with developed countries, it said.

Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services. Lt Gen Daljit Singh and DGMS (Army) Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee have congratulated the Army Hospital (R&R).

The Army Hospital (R&R) is the apex hospital of the armed forces and is presently being commanded by Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan who specialises in ENT and head and neck oncosurgery, it said. PTI KND NB NB