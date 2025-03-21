Army hosts seminar to discuss Arunachal's security, development

Itanagar, Mar 21 (PTI) The Indian Army on Friday organised a seminar at Likabali Military station in Lower Siang district for an in-depth discussion on Arunachal Pradesh's strategic significance, developmental progress and security challenges.

The seminar was attended by senior military officers, policymakers, academicians and local dignitaries.

Under the theme 'Resurgent Arunachal: Integrated Approach to Security and Development', the seminar saw active participation from students of various colleges in Assam and Arunachal, NCC cadets, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and civil administration officials.

The event provided a crucial platform for the exchange of ideas on Arunachal's historical importance, ongoing transformation, and future opportunities, an official communique said here.

The discussions covered Arunachal's historical legacy and its evolving developmental trajectory, with notable speakers shedding light on key aspects shaping the state's progress.

In the session 'Arunachal Through the Prism of History', panellists Prof Dr Shashibala, Claude Arpi, and Prof Ashan Riddi explored the region's rich indigenous heritage and its pivotal role in India's frontier policies.

Their insights highlighted Arunachal's deep-rooted cultural significance and its strategic importance in national security.

The seminar also delved into the state's transformation and development in a session featuring Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd), NEC Director Tanung Jamoh, state tourism director Manjunath R, among others.

Discussions focused on infrastructure expansion, economic growth, security measures, and the critical role of civil-military cooperation in shaping a prosperous future for Arunachal Pradesh, the communique added. PTI UPL UPL RG