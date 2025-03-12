Army, IAF conduct synergised exercise to enhance interoperability in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) Demonstrating joint operational readiness, the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a synergised interoperability exercise here, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

The exercise was aimed at strengthening coordination between ground and air forces, ensuring seamless integration of aerial and land-based operations in dynamic battlefield scenarios, the spokesman said.

By refining joint operational tactics, he said, this exercise reinforced the ability of both forces to respond swiftly and effectively to real-time challenges, particularly in high-threat environments.

Under the aegis of Tiger Division, the exercise simulated real-world operational conditions, with IAF helicopters executing a precise airlift of Army troops from a designated mounting base.

The troops were then inserted into terrain characterised by dense vegetation and thick undergrowth, the spokesman said, adding this complex insertion manoeuvre tested the forces’ ability to operate cohesively in challenging environments, where mobility and coordination are crucial for mission success.

Following the insertion, the troops executed a simulated combat assault, engaging in coordinated manoeuvres designed to neutralise threats in a high-risk environment.

The spokesman said the exercise also incorporated surveillance operations, precision firepower tactics, and rapid troop extraction, ensuring that personnel were prepared for complex missions requiring agility and strategic decision-making.

The training provided an opportunity for both forces to rehearse real-time battlefield contingencies, improving reaction time and enhancing the overall preparedness, he said.

He said the Army and the IAF continue to invest in joint training initiatives, enhancing their ability to conduct multi-domain operations in varied terrains.

This synergised interoperability exercise reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a high state of operational readiness, ensuring that both forces remain well prepared to safeguard national security and respond to emerging threats effectively, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK