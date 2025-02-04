Army, IITG sign MoU for research & design for replacing traditional building materials with bamboo

Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) The army and the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) have signed an MoU for research, design and fabrication of Epoxy bamboo-based composites as replacement of traditional building materials used in the construction of bunkers in High Altitude Areas, a defence release said on Tuesday.

The project will culminate in constructing multiple defence works in high-altitude terrain for field trials.

The fabricated panels will provide the same level of protection, albeit with reduced weight, decreasing the time and effort required for ferrying of supplies, and ultimately enhancing force preservation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday evening in the presence of the GOC Red Horns Division Maj Gen Rohin Bawa and IITG Director Prof Devendra Jallihal.

The signing of this MoU is a step towards innovation and collaboration, setting new standards for cooperation between government research, development institutions and military educational bodies to drive technological progress, Bawa said.

The partnership is beyond an agreement and represents a shared commitment to exploring new technological frontiers and addressing modern battlefield challenges, he said.

Bawa also highlighted the collaborative role of academia, industry, researchers, and startups in fostering a whole-of-nation approach and expressed confidence that this partnership will contribute to groundbreaking achievements and support the nation's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. PTI DG SBN DG SBN