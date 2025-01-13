Army inaugurates grazier huts to support remote communities in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 13 (PTI) The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps on Monday inaugurated two grazier huts in the high-altitude areas of Kumrotsar in the Tawang district of Aruchanal Pradesh.

The huts were built as a part of the army's ongoing efforts to contribute to infrastructure development and environmental conservation, an official statement said here.

These are designed to provide much-needed shelter and support to graziers and civilians in the region.

The initiative forms a crucial part of the Indian Army’s continuous mission to assist local people in remote areas and foster regional development, the statement said.

The grazier huts, built by the Army, address a longstanding need for secure and comfortable shelter for the graziers and civilians in the challenging high-altitude terrain.

These shelters will serve as safe havens during extreme weather conditions while also providing a secure environment for livestock, it said, adding that the Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the local community in inaccessible areas.

The establishment of these two huts in Kumrotsar is a testament to the Army's dedication to delivering essential services and infrastructure to those in need, the statement added.