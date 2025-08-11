Army inducts DRDO-designed Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mk-II

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Indian Army on Monday said it has inducted a DRDO-designed mechanical minefield marking equipment aiming to enhance its operational effectiveness.

It shared the details in a post on X along with some photos.

"Strengthening combat readiness through indigenous innovation in a step towards enhancing operational effectiveness, the Indian Army has inducted the Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mk-II," it said.

"Designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEM Ltd, the system embodies the spirit of Atmanirbharta and significantly strengthening the combat capabilities of the Corps of Engineers," the Army wrote in its post. PTI KND SKY NSD NSD