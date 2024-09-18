Army initiates measures to boost rescue and survival operations in mountainous terrains

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Indian Army on Wednesday sealed a pact with a premier organisation as part of efforts to boost its rescue and survival operations in mountainous terrains.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in the presence of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

"This understanding marks a pivotal step in advancing the Indian Army's rescue and survival operations in mountainous terrains," an official readout said.

"The MoU stipulates that TMR will collaborate with the Indian Army in conducting customised training programmes for Army instructors, aimed at improving their ability to mentor troops in avalanche rescue and survival skills," it said.

In his remarks, the Army Chief commended the efforts of TMR and appreciated its collaboration with his force.

General Dwivedi acknowledged the TMR's efforts by awarding Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards to two team members of the organisation.

This MoU builds on the initial agreement made with the Northern Command in 2016 that established dedicated avalanche and rescue support by the TMR.

Subsequent agreements with Eastern and Central Commands in 2021 and 2024 further expanded this collaboration, the Army said in the readout.

The latest MoU will further utilise the TMR's expertise to boost the Indian Army's capabilities in executing effective rescue operations under demanding conditions, it said.

"This partnership highlights a commitment to further enhance the readiness of personnel operating in mountainous terrain besides enhancing the standards of training and rescue operations in high-altitude environments," the Army said.

Major General Manish Luthra, Additional Director General Military Operations, signed the MoU on behalf of the Army, while Hemant Sachdev, a dedicated mountaineer inked it for the TMR.

Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), lauded the collaboration as a mutually advantageous agreement for both organisations.

He further said that for the past nine years, the TMR has done yeoman service in saving numerous lives by providing unwavering support in training and rescue efforts.

In his remarks, Sachdev highlighted that 15 teams of TMR are already deployed in various regions alongside the Indian Army.

He also mentioned that the rescue teams of TMR have been able to save a large number of precious lives in avalanche-prone areas. PTI MPB AS AS