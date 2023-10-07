Army investigating harassment complaint lodged by woman officer in Bareilly

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) The Indian Army has launched an investigation following a complaint from a woman officer in Bareilly alleging harassment by another official, a defence spokesperson said here on Saturday.

Defence PRO Shantanu Pratap Singh said an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up. He, however, refused to divulge the ranks of the complainant and the officer against whom the complaint was made, citing the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

"A complaint has been received by the Army authorities at Bareilly from a woman officer alleging harassment by another officer. An Internal Complaints Committee has been constituted as per provisions of the POSH Act, 2013," Singh said in a statement.

He noted section 16 of the POSH Act specifically prohibits the disclosure of the identities of the complainant or the respondent and the details of the proceedings of the ICC to the public and media.

The spokesperson added that the Indian Army and the Central Command "remain firmly committed to providing a safe and secure working environment to all ranks".

All complaints of such nature are handled with due sensitivity and priority, he said.