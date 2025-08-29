Army, ITBP highlight combat readiness in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) The army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police underscored combat readiness during a four-day exercise conducted in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The joint validation of operational preparedness exercise took place from August 25-28, displaying robust interoperability between the army and ITBP, and seamless coordination in high-altitude operational environments, Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

During the joint drills, both forces executed coordinated firepower responses under simulated battlefield conditions, he said.

Mortars, machine guns, rockets and grenades were employed to validate accuracy, synergised response and battlefield effectiveness, the official said.

'Exercise Achook Prahar' reaffirmed the collective resolve of the armed forces and CAPFs to remain combat ready and responsive in safeguarding the nation's frontiers, Rawat added.