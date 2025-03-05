Army jawan dies after sustaining firearm injuries in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) An army jawan died of firearm injuries sustained from his service rifle at a forward location in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

Naik B T Rao (25), hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died on Tuesday.

The bullet was fired from the service rifle of the deceased jawan, they said adding the exact circumstances of his death were being ascertained.

The officials said prima facie it appeared to be a case of death by suicide.

However, Srinagar-based defence spokesman did not comment on the incident. PTI MIJ DV DV