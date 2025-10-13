Army jawan dies of medical complications in Ladakh, cremated with military honours in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) An Indian Army jawan, who lost his life due to medical complications while on duty in Ladakh, was cremated with military honours in his native village on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and all ranks of the Northern Command paid homage to the braveheart.

"Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the command said on X.

The general officer commanding (GOC), Fire and Fury Corps, along with all ranks, also saluted Lance Naik Saini and offered condolences to his family.

The mortal remains of the jawan, also known as Happy, son of Preetam Singh, arrived from Leh to his home in Arnia Kalan village, wrapped in the national tricolour, officials mentioned.

A large number of people from nearby border areas gathered to pay their final respects to the soldier. From the Jammu airport to the village, locals organised a tricolour rally to honour his sacrifice.

Lance Naik Harvinder Saini was cremated with military honours as soldiers paid a solemn salute in his memory, they added.