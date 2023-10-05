Army jawan from Assam's Baksa missing in Sikkim flash flood

Baksa, Oct 5 (PTI) An Indian army jawan, hailing from Assam's Baksa district is missing after the flash flood in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim, army sources said here on Thursday.

Mitul Kalita, a craftsman serving in the technical department of the Indian Army, was among the 22 soldiers missing after the flash flood in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Mitul works in Alipurduar and had gone to Sikkim on official duty. His family, residents of the Anandabazar area of the district, are trying to connect with him but were yet to receive any information about him. Defence sources said that the family has been informed that Kalita of 620 EME was missing and search operations were on to trace him along with the others missing due to the flash flood. PTI DG DG RG