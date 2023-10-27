Army jawan held in Pune for attacking traffic cop over challan

Pune, Oct 27 (PTI) A jawan of the Indian Army has been arrested for attacking a traffic policeman with a cement block and seriously injuring him over the issuance of a challan in Maharashtra's Pune city, an official said on Friday.

Traffic cop Ramesh Dhaware had in September fined accused Vaibhav Mangate for riding triple seat on a motorbike in the Budhwar Peth area, resulting in a heated exchange between the two, the official said.

Mangate, who is in Pune on a temporary posting, held a grudge against Dhaware since then, he said.

“Miffed over the issue, Mangate traced Dhaware and allegedly assaulted him in the head with a cement block on Wednesday evening,” said an official from the Faraskhana police station.

Dhaware sustained serious head injuries due to the attack. Mangate was then arrested, he said.

A case has been registered against Mangate under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), the official added. PTI SPK NR