Army jawan killed by live-in partner in UP

Bijnor (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) An Army jawan was strangulated to death allegedly by his live-in partner here, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested.

They said the accused told police that the victim, Amit Sagar (32), would often consume alcohol and assault her, and that she wanted to be "free from him". The incident took place in Adarshnagar, Najibabad.

Sagar was in a live-in relationship with Mamta for three years, said Circle Officer, Najibabad, Nitesh Pratap Singh.

"On July 15, Amit was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died due to strangulation," the officer said.

Based on the post-mortem report, Sagar's mother Kanti Devi lodged a complaint accusing Mamta of murder. Mamta was arrested on Thursday.

"The accused told police that Sagar would often assault her after consuming alcohol. She wanted to end the relationship and be free from him," said the officer.

A case has been registered in the matter, police said.