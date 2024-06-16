Army jawan killed, four injured in bus-autorickshaw collision in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 16 (PTI) A jawan of the Indian Army was killed, and four others were injured after a speeding private bus collided with the autorickshaw they were travelling in on a bridge in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kanhan river bridge near Kamptee town around 5.30 pm, an official said.

Eight jawans from the Guards Regiment Centre in Kamptee were travelling in the autorickshaw when a speeding bus collided with the vehicle, he said.

One of the jawans died, while four sustained injuries in the collision, the official said.

The New Kamptee police are investigating the accident, he said. PTI COR ARU