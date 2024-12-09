Army jawan killed in mine blast in J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) An Army jawan was killed in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The jawan was part of an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri along the LoC when he accidentally stepped on the mine, resulting in the blast, they said.

In the explosion, Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life, they added.

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and all ranks paid tributes to the braveheart who made the supreme sacrifice.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand steadfastly with them in this hour of grief," the GoC said. PTI AB MNK MNK