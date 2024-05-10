Army jawan killed in road accident in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old army jawan was killed after his motorcycle collided with a private bus on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and his son, riding pillion, was seriously injured, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victim, Sanjeet, a resident of Rathiwas village, was returning to his duty after a month-long leave. His son had gone with him to drop him. When they reached the Delhi-Jaipur highway a private bus, coming from Jaipur, hit their bike, leaving Sanjeet and his son, Vishant seriously injured, police said. Both were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Sanjeet dead on arrival and Vishant is undergoing treatment, they said. After the accident, the driver fled with the vehicle, they said. Based on the complaint filed by Sanjeet’s kin, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver under sections 279(rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilaspur police station, police said. “We are searching for the accused bus driver. We have handed over the body to his kin after postmortem", a senior police officer said. PTI COR HIG HIG