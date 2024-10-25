Army jawan killed in road accident in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 25 (PTI) An army jawan was killed and another man was injured after their car fell into a deep ditch in Sujanpur here, police said on Friday.

The victims were identified as Vikas Kumar (24), working in the Indian Army and Nikhil Kumar (22), they said. Vikas had come home on leave.

According to police, the incident occurred late Thursday night when Vikas and Nikhil were travelling from Uhal to Bhated by car. While returning home, they lost control of the vehicle. It fell into a deep ditch near Andral village.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, rescued Vikas and Nikhil and rushed them to a hospital. Vikas was declared dead on arrival and Nikhil is undergoing treatment. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG