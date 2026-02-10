Army jawans presented gallantry awards in Eastern Command Investiture ceremony

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) A total of 37 gallantry and distinguished service awards were on Tuesday presented to members of the rank and file of the Indian Army's Eastern Command at its annual investiture ceremony at Umroi military station in Meghalaya, a Defence official said.

The ceremony, celebrating exemplary courage, devotion to duty and distinguished service, was presided over by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, the official said in a statement.

A total of 37 gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented, comprising 19 Sena medals (gallantry), seven Sena medals (distinguished), two Yudh Seva medals, one Bar to Vishisht Seva medal, seven Vishisht Seva medals and one Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, in recognition of outstanding acts of valour, leadership and selfless service, he said.

In addition, 49 units and Army Public School, Kolkata, were conferred with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Unit Appreciation, acknowledging their exceptional professionalism, operational excellence and noteworthy achievements.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers from the Indian Defence forces and the families of the award recipients, including Veer Naris, the official said.

Addressing the gathering, the GOC-in-C congratulated the awardees for their exemplary service and exhorted all ranks to "continue upholding the highest traditions, values and ethos of the Indian Army".

As a prelude to the investiture ceremony, a cultural programme titled 'Shaurya Sandhya' was organised on Monday showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and celebrating the spirit of courage and sacrifice, the statement said. PTI AMR NN