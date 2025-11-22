Army JCO, Agniveer die in separate accidents in JK's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army and an Agniveer died in separate incidents in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

JCO Sajeesh K, a resident of Kerala, was leading a search party in the Seri Mastan area of Behramgalla on Friday evening when he lost balance while negotiating a steep slope and fell into a deep gorge, the officials said Army troops launched a rescue operation and recovered the body of the JCO, who died on the spot. The body was sent to his home town after completion of legal and medical formalities, they said.

The Army's White Knight Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldier.

"General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Subedar (Operator) Sajeesh K, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol on Nov 21. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Army said.

In the second incident, an Agniveer died on the spot after he was hit by a bullet from his own service rifle during duty at a forward post in Mendhar sector of Poonch on Saturday, the officials said.

It is a matter of investigation whether his rifle went off accidentally or the deceased committed suicide, they said.