Army JCO dies after falling into gorge in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) A junior commissioned officer of the Army lost his life after accidentally slipping into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

The subedar was leading a search party in the Seri Mastan area of Behramgalla Friday evening when he lost balance while negotiating a steep slope, and fell into the gorge, the officials said.

Army troops launched a rescue operation and found the junior commissioned officer (JCO) dead on the spot.

The body has been sent to his home town for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities, the officials said.