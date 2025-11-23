Army JCO killed in Poonch laid to rest with full honours

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 23 (PTI) The funeral of an army junior commissioned officer who died in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch two days ago was held with full military honours at his home here on Sunday.

JCO Sajeesh K was leading a search party in the Seri Mastan area of Behramgalla on Friday evening when he reportedly slipped while negotiating a steep slope and fell into a deep gorge.

He died on the spot, and his body was brought home on Saturday, officials said.

Hundreds of people—including Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty—gathered to pay their respects.

The funeral was conducted with full military honours, including a gun salute, after which the soldier’s remains were cremated by his sons. PTI HMP SSK