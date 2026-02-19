Army launches international military adventure challenge cup

Itanagar, Feb 19 (PTI) The Indian Army's 5 Brigade at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district launched the maiden International Military Adventure Challenge Cup 2026 at Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, bordering China, on Thursday.

Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang flagged off the running event at Adventure Village, Yingkiong, according to an official report.

Organised to boost adventure sports, physical endurance, and international cooperation, the event drew teams from Indonesia and Nepal alongside Indian participants, embodying a spirit of global camaraderie.

As per the schedule, competitors tackled a demanding running leg up to Gossang, followed by a cycling expedition from Gossang to Pugging, testing resilience and teamwork amid Arunachal Pradesh's scenic vistas.

The event highlights the region's natural beauty while strengthening bonds among nations through shared adventure, the report said. PTI CORR NN