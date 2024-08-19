Army leadership outlines roadmap to transform force for govt's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday held a key meeting with his top generals that focused on transforming the 1.2 million-strong force in line with the government's vision to make India a developed country by 2047.

The discussions centred around modernisation of all combat and logistics arms of the Army as well as reorganisation of its headquarters, command headquarters, and other key formations to ensure optimal efficiency and operational readiness of the force.

"The forum provided an opportunity for the Indian Army's top brass to brainstorm on strategic issues and set the direction for the Army's transformation over the next two decades," the Army said in a statement.

The meeting in Delhi also extensively deliberated on enhancing joint operations and integration between the Army, the Navy and the Air Force to face the future challenges of warfare, it said.

It was the first high-level meeting under Gen Dwivedi's leadership since he assumed the charge as the Army Chief on June 30.

The meeting, which will continue through August 20, is being attended by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-Cs) of the Indian Army's seven commands.

The focus of the discussion was on charting the future course of the Indian Army during the Amrit Kaal (the period leading to centenary of India's independence) aligning with the government's vision to make India a developed country and a significant global player by 2047, the Army said.

It said discussions were centred around ongoing transformational initiatives by the Indian Army and its contribution towards achieving the objective of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.

The senior leadership engaged in interactive discussions to define the Army's role in the national vision.

The top leadership of the force decided to work towards transforming the Army into a "modern, agile, adaptive, technology-enabled, and self-reliant future-ready force, capable of deterring and winning wars in a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of operations".

In the meeting, Gen Dwivedi exhorted all stakeholders to promote 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in development of equipment, platforms, and weapons and support Indian defence industries.

The Army said conduct of data-centric operations by leveraging technology were deliberated to enhance the existing capabilities.

In addition, road map for capability development for upgradation of mechanised forces, artillery, combat aviation, air defence and infantry figured in the deliberations along with options for enhancement of logistics, ammunition infrastructure and requirement of new structures to support multi domain operations, it said.

"Actions to enhance jointness and integration in armed forces were also discussed for strengthening of joint service structures and organisations besides the need to establish common military stations and units for logistics, communication, and other essential services," it said.

The Army said its senior leadership outlined several broad goals to be pursued in the next decade, including theaterisation, reorganisation of Army and command headquarters, realignment of command, corps and area headquarters.

Other discussion agendas included development of world class infrastructure, enhancing multi-domain and cross-domain operational capabilities to include land, air, cyber and space, the Army said. PTI MPB KVK KVK