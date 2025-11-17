Army man arrested for killing girlfriend after she pressured him for marriage

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) An Army man was on Monday arrested for allegedly killing his 17-year-old girlfriend after she pressured him to marry her, police said.

DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said the body of the teenager was found on November 15 in an orchard near Lakharawa village under Tharwai police station area.

During probe, the police learnt that she had been kidnapped on November 10 from Cantt police station area.

After the post-mortem, the kidnapping case was amended to add the charges of murder.

A bag recovered from the spot contained a book with a name and phone number, which helped the police trace the suspect.

On Monday, the police arrested the accused, identified as Deepak, an Army man posted as Nayak.

During interrogation, Deepak allegedly confessed that he had been in a relationship with the girl after they connected on Instagram.

The police said the girl had allegedly been pressuring him to marry her, even as his marriage had already been fixed with another woman and scheduled for November 30.

Gunawat said that on November 10, the accused called the girl, allegedly took her on his motorcycle to the orchard and slit her throat with a knife before burying the body there.

The police said the girl had been staying at her uncle’s house in the Cantt area to pursue her studies.

Deepak told the police the girl wanted to marry someone serving in the Army, which is how their relationship developed. PTI RAJ ABN ABN MNK MNK