Army man arrested for raping woman in Indore

Indore, Sep 14 (PTI) An army man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and inflicting injuries on her private parts, a police official said.

The victim has alleged the 30-year-old man, a naik in the army currently posted in Assam, raped her at a city hotel on Friday night, Women's police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan said.

"She was crying in pain when she came to the police station. She is stable now. The accused was held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The two knew each other for the past one-and-half years," Chauhan said. PTI HWP ADU BNM