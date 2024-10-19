Army man booked for sexually harassing, assaulting RPF woman constable in Gwalior

Gwalior, Oct 19 (PTI) An army man was booked in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside Gwalior railway station late Friday night, he added.

"The army man sexually harassed the RPF woman constable and also beat her up. Her colleagues reached the spot and brought the accused to us," Padav police station in charge Santosh Bhadoriya said.

The army man has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (sexual harassment), 115 (causing hurt) and 296 (obscene act), he said.

A report on the incident will be sent to army authorities as well, he said. PTI COR ADU BNM