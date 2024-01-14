Army man dies as kite string cuts his throat

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) An army man died after sustaining injuries when a 'manja' string of a kite allegedly slit his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler on a flyover here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the army man, aged around 30, came in contact with the 'manja' thread which is suspected to have cut his throat, resulting in bleeding, a senior police official said.

"He suffered a cut-throat injury. He was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment," the official said.

A native of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, he worked as a driver at the Military Hospital here, the official said.

A case was registered at Langar House Police Station. PTI VVK VVK KH