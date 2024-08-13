Army man plays significant role in rescue mission despite personal loss in landslide tragedy

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI) An army man, who lost four family members in the recent landslides in Wayanad, made invaluable contributions in the rescue operations in the disaster areas despite the personal tragedy he suffered.

Junior Commissioned Officer Jinosh Jayan, belonging to 321 Medium Regiment, hails from Chooralmala in landslide-hit Wayanad.

He suffered the loss of four family members in the disaster -- his uncle, cousin brother, cousin brother's wife, and their 21-year-old daughter, a defence ministry statement said here on Tuesday.

Despite the devastating circumstances, Jinosh's parents managed to escape to a safer location.

Upon hearing about the landslide, the army man requested emergency leave and made his way to his home district, it said.

Upon arrival, he wasted no time in joining the rescue efforts alongside the Army's HADR, SOG, and NDRF teams.

"His local knowledge proved invaluable as he assisted them in navigating the challenging terrain," the statement said.

Drawing on his expertise as a surveyor, Jinosh created hand-drawn maps that greatly aided the rescue teams in their operations.

"Since August 1, he has remained an integral part of the ongoing HADR missions in the area, tirelessly searching for more victims," it said.

He has been recognised and commended by Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar and Inspector General M R Sethu Raman for his exceptional contributions during this challenging period, the statement added.