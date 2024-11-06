Army man, who died in road accident in J&K, cremated at his native village in MP

Agar Malwa (MP), Nov 6 (PTI) The last rites of Army man Badrilal Yadav, who died in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, were held with full state honours on Wednesday at his native village Narwal in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district.

Yadav, a Naik with the 63 Rashtriya Rifles, died in a road accident in Rajouri on November 4.

His mortal remains were taken in a 5km-long funeral procession from his residence with a huge crowd walking along shouting slogans and showering flower petals.

Yadav's two minor sons, Piyush and Rajbir, consigned their father's mortal remains to flame in the presence of state minister Gautam Tetwal, elected representatives and senior officials of the district.

The state police presented a guard of honour to the departed soul.

At a condolence meeting, Tetwal announced that financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh will be given to Yadav's family and a road will be named after him. PTI COR ADU RSY