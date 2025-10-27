Army marks Infantry Day, Gen Dwivedi lays wreath at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Army on Monday marked Infantry Day with celebrations across the country and General Upendra Dwivedi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

The Army chief laid a wreath at the Amar Chakra of the memorial, honouring the courage and supreme sacrifice of infantry soldiers in the service of the nation.

The ceremony was attended by senior Army officers, serving personnel, veterans and families of many bravehearts, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Three decorated war veterans -- Maj Ashish Sonal, Vir Chakra (retired), a veteran of Operation Pawan (1990); Sub Maj and Hony Capt Kunwar Singh, Vir Chakra (retired), who took part in Operation Meghdoot (1989); and Lance Naik Amrit, Vir Chakra (retired), a participant of Operation Cactus Lily (1971) -- also laid wreaths on behalf of infantry veterans, it said.

On the occasion, also known as Shaurya Diwas, a solemn ceremony was held at the National War Memorial, with Army chief Gen Dwivedi paying tribute to the valour, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the infantry.

As part of the nationwide celebrations, several events were organised to mark the occasion.

These included the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Memorial Seminar in Lucknow, the Shauryaveer Run and the felicitation of Veer Naris at Delhi Cantonment.

An 'Infantry Magazine', highlighting the infantry's multi-dimensional capability development and chronicling heroic sagas, was also released on the sidelines of the event.

Observed on 27 October every year, Infantry Day holds a special place in the nation's history. On this day in 1947, infantrymen of the Indian Army were the first troops to land at Srinagar airport.

The subsequent operations by these troops are an act of extraordinary courage that repelled the Pakistan-backed tribal invasion and safeguarded India's territorial integrity, the defence ministry statement said.

The occasion stands as a lasting reminder of the infantry's steadfast dedication and unmatched valour in defending the nation's sovereignty, it added.