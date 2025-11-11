Army may set up wind turbine project at 20 locations in border areas of Himachal: CM

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) The Army is considering the setting up of wind turbine projects at 20 locations in the border areas of Himachal Pradesh for which the detailed project report has been prepared, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with senior officers of the Indian Army's Central Command and reviewed various projects being implemented by the Army in the state and assured full cooperation in the execution of its projects, a statement issued here said.

It was informed during the meeting that the Army is considering setting up wind turbine projects at 20 locations in the border areas for which the detailed project report has been prepared. The project is expected to generate between 68,000 and 80,000 kWh of energy annually, sufficient to electrify 120 to 160 households.

Sukhu said that the border tourism initiative, launched jointly by the state government and the Indian Army, is showing encouraging results and tourist inflow in the border regions has seen a remarkable rise -- from around 21,000 visitors in 2024 to over 70,000 in 2025.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure hassle-free facilities for tourists visiting the border areas to enhance their overall experience. He also informed that the state government has written to the Union government regarding the resumption of trade activities through Shipki La and that positive indications have been received.

Due to the consistent efforts of the state government, both India and China have agreed to reopen border trade through the Lipulekh Pass, Shipki-La Pass and Nathu-La Pass, the statement said.

He also reviewed the progress of the proposed airport at Rangrik and urged the Army officials to expedite work on the project, saying it would provide a major boost to tourism and connectivity in the region.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta besides other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to foster collaborative research and development initiatives in the presence of the chief minister.

The MoU was signed between Brigadier Anurag Pandey and HPU Vice Chancellor Professor Mahavir Singh, another statement issued here said.

The key focus areas include joint historical research on Indo-Tibet linkages, economic and developmental studies on the border areas of Himachal Pradesh to encourage investment and sustainable growth, exploration and deployment of drone technology and counter-drone measures, development and implementation of cyber security best practices and initiatives to promote green energy and environmentally responsible practices.

It also emphasises strategic and mass communication initiatives for effective information dissemination, exchange of faculty and staff for research and academic cooperation and the organisation of joint seminars, workshops and training programmes.

The MoU further provides an opportunity for the Indian Army personnel to pursue academic courses at HPU, Shimla.