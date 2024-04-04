Army Medical Corps endeavours to set benchmark in professionalism, courage beyond call of duty

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Army Medical Corps, after completing 260 years of service, has endeavoured to enhance optimal combat medical care and set a benchmark in professionalism, courage and compassion beyond the call of duty, officials said on Thursday.

The Corps celebrated its 260th raising day on Wednesday.

"Raised in 1764, the Corps has rendered selfless service to the nation over centuries of progress, development, dedication and sacrifice, both in combat and in peace, living up to the Corps' motto of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' meaning 'let all be free from disease'," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended an event in Delhi organised to mark the raising day, and to honour the achievements and celebrate the "esprit de corps of AMC", it said on Thursday.

A video commemorating distinguished achievement of the Armed Forces Medical Services was also screened during the event that was attended by more than 700 of its veterans as well as civil and service dignitaries.

The Army Medical Corps raising day celebrates the contributions of thousands of officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks who have been successful in impacting the lives of the Armed Forces personnel, families and veterans. As part of UN peacekeeping missions and HADR activities on foreign soil, the Corps has excelled in every sphere of medical care, it said.

In its endeavour to enhance optimal combat medical care and superlative state-of-the-art peacetime medical care, the Army Medical Corps, in its 260th year, has set a benchmark in professionalism, courage and compassion beyond the call of duty while relentlessly marching towards the ultimate goal of 'Swastha Bharat, Viksit Bharat', it added. PTI KND SZM