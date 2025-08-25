Army mentors 32 Arunachal students for sainik school journey

Itanagar, Aug 25 (PTI) In a significant step towards youth empowerment and nation-building, the Indian Army’s Blazing Sword Division under Gajraj Corps has successfully mentored 32 students from Dirang and Jang in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, enabling them to begin their educational journey at Woods Park Sainik School in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

These children have been groomed under the Army’s guidance with values of discipline, courage, and determination, preparing them not only for academic excellence but also for a future rooted in leadership and service to the nation, Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat informed in a statement here on Monday.

The achievement has brought pride to their families and stands as an inspiring example of how opportunities can transform young lives in far-flung regions, it added.

Army officials emphasised that the initiative is about building character, instilling confidence, and nurturing qualities that will shape the students into responsible citizens and potential leaders.

By providing mentorship to children from challenging geographies, the Army is bridging gaps in access to quality education and creating pathways to a brighter future, the spokesman said.

For Arunachal Pradesh, this initiative is particularly meaningful, as it highlights the growing focus on integrating the aspirations of border-state youth into the larger framework of nation-building, the spokesman added.