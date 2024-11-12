Army motorcycle team completes expedition in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) The Indian Army's motorcycle expedition team completed a three-day journey covering 550 km across the scenic and rugged terrain of eastern Arunachal Pradesh to commemorate the Battle of Walong, an official said on Tuesday.

The expedition was flagged off at the Walong War Memorial on Monday, where riders paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of soldiers who fought in the 1962 Battle of Walong, the defence spokesperson said.

The expedition, including 20 riders from the Indian Army and local adventure enthusiasts, began from Dibang Valley in the northeastern state on November 9 and traversed through Roing, Tezu, vibrant village of Hayuliang and finally reached their destination at Walong in Anjaw district.

Along the rugged and challenging route, participants navigated mountainous trails and endured varying weather conditions, embodying the resilience of the soldiers who once defended India’s northeastern frontier.

The expedition was organised to honour the soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 Sino-India conflict and commemorate the Battle of Walong, the spokesperson said.

The fierce Battle of Walong unfolded in the unforgiving terrain of Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction (famously known as Tiger's Mouth), Walong and adjoining features in the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Army spokesperson said.

The route, tracing a historic path through the beautiful landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, symbolises the Indian Army's commitment to fostering unity and promoting adventure tourism in border areas, the spokesperson said.

Each halt was an opportunity for the riders to connect with the local communities, highlighting the strength, resilience and solidarity that define the spirit of the region, and promote national integration, he said.

The motorcycle expedition is a part of the month-long celebrations that started on October 17 to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong fought during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. PTI UPL UPL RG