Army, Navy, IAF to conduct joint Tri-Services exercise Poorvi Prahar from Sunday

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct a joint Tri-services exercise in the eastern theatre from November 10 to 18 with the aim of training the forces in executing joint operations in mountainous terrain, a Defence official said here on Friday.

During the exercise titled Poorvi Prahar, joint control structures will be set up to to develop a more refined common operating picture and optimise devices that rely on satellite communications and AI-driven analytics.

"Troops will refine their skills and leverage cutting-edge technologies like Swarm drones, first person view (FPV) drones and loiter munitions, which have significantly transformed modern warfare by improving situational awareness, precision and speed," he said.

The exercise, with the objective of enhancing operational readiness and inter-service synergy, will feature participation from a wide array of platforms across all three services, the Defence official said in a press statement.

Advanced fighter aircraft, reconnaissance planes, helicopters like Chinook and the advanced light helicopter (Rudra), as well as the newly inducted M777 ultra-light howitzers, will be deployed throughout the nine-day exercise, he said.

The exercise underscores the importance of joint operations and synergistic application of forces to meet contemporary challenges, he added. PTI AMR MNB