Army, NDMA host conclave on disaster resilience in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) The Army's Western Command, in strategic partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Wednesday hosted a conclave on disaster resilience to strengthen the country's preparedness against natural and man-made calamities.

Held at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir, Panchkula, the conclave brought together the top brass of the military, NDMA policymakers, and academic innovators to drive a shift from a "reactive" disaster response model to a "proactive" resilience-based architecture.

The conclave set a new benchmark for inter-agency cooperation, ensuring the nation remains prepared to safeguard its citizens and critical infrastructure against any calamity, an official statement said.

The event commenced with a series of high-level addresses setting the vision for national safety, it said.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), member of the NDMA, delivered the opening address, followed by a keynote from Rajendra Singh, member and head of the department, NDMA.

The plenary address was delivered by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who emphasised the Indian Army's role as the "preferred responder" in extreme crises.

In his address to the gathering, Lt Gen Katiyar said every concerned citizen can be a part of disaster management by acting prudently at the time of disaster and taking various actions to prevent disasters.

He referred to the challenges posed by climate change and the various disasters it triggers as a result.

The present generation has a huge responsibility to save this world from an impending catastrophe, which is likely to happen if we don't wake up in time, Lt Gen Katiyar said.

"We are seeing poor air quality in our cities as a result of various factors, another man-made disaster which is unfolding and getting worse every year. It is equally important to prevent disasters the best way we can and address the root cause," he said.

An increased effort by all stakeholders through talks, having disaster management as a subject in schools and colleges, and increasing public awareness will certainly help in preventing a lot of disasters, he said.

Armed forces are also called to handle these situations arising out of large-scale disasters. In the border districts of Punjab last year, we witnessed the worst floods in decades, he added.

Referring to the devastating floods in Punjab last year, he said, "After having done my reconnaissance of the area, I had to ask my formation commanders not to wait for the requisition from the state government officials or deputy commissioners, but to take the initiative themselves and provide whatever relief could be given wherever they find people marooned or affected by the floods." Lt Gen Katiyar said technology can also greatly help us in disaster management and highlighted how drones were effectively used in Punjab not only to conduct surveillance of affected areas, but also in distributing relief material. Amphibious vehicles were also useful in flood areas, he said.

Talking about the multi-agency synergy in such situations, he said, "We have a lot of synergy between the state government, the NDMA and the Army in addressing disasters in various states. But there is always room for improvement, and better coordination will result in better, timely and more effective response." "This year, I will recommend that prior to the monsoon season, the deputy commissioners, NDRF units and Army formations should have a table-top exercise to prepare for any eventuality in various districts." Meanwhile, an exhibition was also organised on the occasion, which served as a live demonstration of India's growing indigenous capabilities.

The highlights included next-gen tech, AI-integrated early warning systems and satellite-linked communication modules that remain operational during total network collapses, specialised equipment, high-altitude rescue gear, and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) protection suits, among others. PTI SUN RHL