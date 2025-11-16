Army northern commander calls for proactive steps against emerging terror threats in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) Army’s Northern Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Sunday reviewed counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and proactive against emerging threats in the hinterland.

The general officer commanding-in-chief of Northern Command visited Basantgarh and Rampur areas, which witnessed several terror incidents over the past couple of years.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Basantgarh and Rampur to review the counter terrorism grid. He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and proactive against emerging threats in the hinterland.

“During the visit he also interacted with troops, lauding their professionalism and unwavering commitment to keep Jammu and Kashmir terror free,” the army’s northern command said in a post on X.

On Saturday, the Army commander visited the Nowshera and Bimber Gali sectors in Rajouri district and reviewed operational preparedness.

The commander interacted with troops along the Line of Control, commending their high morale, professionalism and sustained operational efficiency, the army said, adding he was briefed on enhanced surveillance systems, precision engagement capabilities and future ready operational measures instituted to maintain a robust defensive posture. PTI TAS PRK PRK