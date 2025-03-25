Army not just profession but way of life that shapes leaders: Lt Gen Shinghal

Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) The Indian Army is not merely a profession but a way of life that shapes leaders, fosters resilience and instils discipline, Director General of Recruiting and Colonel Commandant of the Regiment of Artillery Lieutenant General Anoop Shinghal has said.

Addressing more than 3,000 students from different schools at 'Yugantar 2047: Towards Nation Building', a seminar aimed at motivating youth to Join Indian Army, he said on Monday that while some careers and jobs that are fading out and new ones are emerging, the profession of soldiering has been a constant one since time immemorial.

"The future of India lies in the hands of young minds brimming with energy, innovation, and determination. Their education and ideas will define India's growth trajectory," Lt Gen Shinghal said.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he urged the youth to strive relentlessly for excellence.

Highlighting the army's values, he spoke about three core principles -- discipline, responsibility and selflessness -- essential for both military and civilian careers.

"A true leader is defined by the purpose, not position. The army seeks individuals committed to making a difference, protecting the homeland and serving with pride," he noted.

Lt Gen Shinghal underscored teamwork as the foundation of success, saying, "No one succeeds alone. Brotherhood, trust and unity are at the heart of military service and life itself." He pointed out that while technological advancements and global shifts are reshaping job markets, the profession of soldiering remains timeless.

He also stressed the army's contributions beyond defence, stating, "We do not just guard borders but also protect the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians." The army plays a vital role in infrastructure development, disaster relief and fostering peace in conflict zones, he added.

Touching upon economic self-reliance, Lt Gen Shinghal said the army actively supports the 'Make in India' initiative, collaborating with young entrepreneurs and scientists to develop cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence (AI), cyber defence and manufacturing.

"A strong economy is essential for a strong nation, and the army plays a key role in achieving self-sufficiency," he said.

He emphasized the army's crucial role in nation-building and encouraged the youth to join the forces and contribute to India's development.

"The army does not just recruit, but it shapes the future. It does not seek the strongest or the fastest but individuals with courage, resilience and the will to serve," he said.

Among other things, the seminar also featured motivational lectures by senior military leaders, sessions on career opportunities in the army, and a display of weapons. PTI SPK NP