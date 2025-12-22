Army, NSUT ink MoU for development of software, AI-based solutions

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Indian Army has joined hands with a leading technological institution for development of software and AI-based solutions for the force, officials said on Monday.

The MoU has been signed with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), the Army said in a post on X on Monday.

Under the agreement, students and the faculty of NSUT will participate in "live problem-solving projects" of the Army to get hands-on experience.

The MoU entails collaboration for "development of software and AI-based solutions for the Indian Army", it said.

NSUT will also facilitate capacity building through faculty development programmes and tailor-made programmes for the Indian Army, strengthening indigenous innovation-driven defence preparedness, the Army said. PTI KND NB NB