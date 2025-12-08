Army officer asks troops to maintain consistent approach in counter-terror operations in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) A senior Army officer on Monday asked the troops to stay alert and maintain a firm and consistent approach in counter-terrorist operations in militancy-infested Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

General Officer Commanding of Army’s White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra passed the directions during his visit to Gandoh in the hilly district to assess the ground situation and review operational readiness and security dynamics, the Army said.

The corps commander was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta) Maj Gen A P S Bal.

“The GOC (Lt Gen Mishra) encouraged the troops to stay alert, adopt forward-looking measures and maintain a firm and consistent approach in counter-terrorist operations,” Jammu-based White Knight Corps, also known as 16 Corps, said in a post on X.

He also highlighted the need for high standards of professionalism in every mission, urging the force to remain vigilant, confident and fully prepared to tackle any emerging challenges with clarity and determination, it said.